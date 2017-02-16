Mayor insists he will serve despite illness

He may be facing some health issues, but Marietta Mayor Joe Matthews has no intention of leaving his post anytime soon. "There was a rumor going around town that I was resigning from office due to my health, but that's far from the truth," "I am facing some health problems, I think everyone knows I have cancer, but I've had it before and beat it," In 2016 Matthews took the oath of office for his fifth term as mayor of the Pioneer City, and he said he plans to see it through in spite of his recent cancer diagnosis.

