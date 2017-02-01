May 2 primary election races set
With 90 days until the primary election, several new faces have thrown their hats into the ring for city council seats and a judicial race. Incumbent Marietta Municipal Court Judge Janet Dyar Welch will appear on Democratic primary ballots this May while challenger Paul Bertram, currently serving as the Marietta Law Director, will appear on Republican ballots.
