Marietta's trees

For 39 years Marietta has been recognized nationally by Tree City USA for its urban forest, but with the city's finances suffering from cutbacks, $45,000 of appropriated funds toward infested tree removal was recently cut from the year's budget. Of that, $2,925 went to the planting of new trees and $31,915 went to tree maintenance and trimming through the city's general fund.

