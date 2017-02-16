Marietta's trees

Marietta's trees

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Marietta Times

For 39 years Marietta has been recognized nationally by Tree City USA for its urban forest, but with the city's finances suffering from cutbacks, $45,000 of appropriated funds toward infested tree removal was recently cut from the year's budget. Of that, $2,925 went to the planting of new trees and $31,915 went to tree maintenance and trimming through the city's general fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Jan 26 Wimpy 6
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec '16 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC