Marietta stabbing still being probed
Heather Knotts, 35, of 503 Marietta Lane, was stabbed in her home at approximately 10:07 p.m. Feb. 15. "It's still under investigation because we have conflicting accounts from eyewitnesses in regards to the description of the suspect," Nedeff said Knotts underwent surgery at the Memorial Health System's Marietta campus last week but did not know her condition.
