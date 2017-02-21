Marietta stabbing still being probed

Heather Knotts, 35, of 503 Marietta Lane, was stabbed in her home at approximately 10:07 p.m. Feb. 15. "It's still under investigation because we have conflicting accounts from eyewitnesses in regards to the description of the suspect," Nedeff said Knotts underwent surgery at the Memorial Health System's Marietta campus last week but did not know her condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.