Marietta resident knows exactly why she marched
This letter is in response to a local doctor who appears to be mystified regarding the reasons why one of the largest globally synchronized protests in history, which took place across more than 600 locations worldwide, occurred. Fact 1: The Women's March, an anti-Trump protest aimed at standing up for women's rights, is estimated to be the largest one-day protest in United States history.
