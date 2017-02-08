Marietta looks to lower electric rate
Utilities aggregation for Marietta residents is no new concept, but for the first time in recent memory, long-term electric prices may see a significant drop come October. Tom Bellish, the city's energy broker through Buckeye Energy, explained to Marietta City Council's Special Utilities Committee Tuesday.
