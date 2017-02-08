Marietta Kiwanis recognize outstanding students, staff

The Kiwanis Club of Marietta recognized outstanding teachers and students through the presentation of the G.E.M. awards at their regular lunch meeting on Jan. 26. The Kiwanis Club of Marietta recognized outstanding teachers and students through the presentation of the G.E.M. awards at their regular lunch meeting on Jan. 26. The Kiwanis Club of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.