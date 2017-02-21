Library drive-thru

Library drive-thru

ERIN O'NEILL The Marietta Times Danny Bosner, with Lang Masonry, lays bricks and mortar along the outside of the new Bookmobile garage Wednesday. The Lafayette Center location of the Washington County Public Library is set to open in April.

