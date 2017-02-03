House's collapse raises interest in building codes

In the wake of the most recent collapse of a blighted home in Marietta, the cit by's code enforcement officer is expected to take on new duties and two ad-hoc committees to address property maintenance codes and blight will establish future meetings and agendas next week. "The city most recently has demonstrated that we have financial issues to take care of so these people are going to have a tough job get ahead of them," "They are going to have to get creative in dealing with the problem of blight and property maintenance and we're hoping they can find grants, programs and alternative funding while still maintaining a fair perspective on the issues."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.