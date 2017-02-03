History served for brown baggers
A taste of history accompanied lunch for 18 local residents Friday as they gathered for the bi-monthly Brown Baggin' Thru History event at Campus Martius Museum. Likewise Dee Newbanks, 77, of Little Hocking, wanted to learn more about German immigrants after finding out her grandparents, both from Germany, had married in Marietta.
