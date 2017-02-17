JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Washington County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kerenyi, left, and Washington County Prosecutor Kevin Rings, right, play the parts of justice and plaintiff attorney in The Castle's History on Trial program at the Washington County Courthouse Monday. Stepping back in time in the courtroom of the Washington County Courthouse, more than 75 local residents and students judged a historic case that pitted rights of personal property against the value of human life Monday.

