Gunmakers, artists at museum
Tony Meeks, left, and Julie Meeks, center, both of Athens, Ohio, speak with Robert Dennis, of Wirt County, during the gunmakers show at the Campus Martius in Marietta on Saturday. Gun making and other pioneer-era crafts were displayed and demonstrated at the annual gunmakers show at Campus Martius Museum on Saturday in Marietta.
