Gault resigns from Marietta school board
Don Atkins, 76, of Marietta, resigned due to health reasons in September after more than six years on the board and was replaced by former board member Greg Gault, 50, of Marietta, in October. Roger Bartunek, 68, of Marietta also filled a vacancy caused by the passing of Karen Burton, 77, of Marietta, in November.
