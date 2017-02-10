Fees for nuisance complaints discussed
Marietta City Council's Planning, Zoning and Annexation Committee met Thursday with the city's code enforcement officer to discuss a proposed fee structure to address validated nuisance complaints on residential properties. "We're looking to grab the attention of the offender but not to beat them with a punitive club of fees," "Wayne has set up a fee structure that would do that if after initial contact with the property owner, that individual refuses to comply with current city codes."
