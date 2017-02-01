Feds plan to auction more land in Wayne National Forest
MARIETTA, Ohio - A federal agency says it will make more land available at auction for oil-and-gas drilling leases next month in southeast Ohio's Wayne National Forest.The Columbus Dispatch reports the Bureau of Land Management plans to hold an online auction for nearly 1,200 acres on March 23. The agency netted $1.7 million in an auction of more ... (more)
