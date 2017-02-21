Ely Chapman Foundation gets grant to ...

Ely Chapman Foundation gets grant to provide fresh fruits, vegetables to kids

The Ely Chapman Education Foundation, a United Way Agency, has received a $2,500 grant from the CSX Beyond the Rails Foundation. According to ECEF Founder and Chair Alice Chapman, the grant will be used to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the meals served to all students enrolled in preschool and after-school programs.

