Democrats, activists plan rallies aimed at Johnson, Capito

Two local events aimed at sending a message to Republican congressmen are planned for Saturday and Monday in Marietta and Parkersburg. Next Wave Democrats of the Mid-Ohio Valley will assemble participants at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Washington County Democrat Party headquarters at 227 Putnam St., Marietta, located next to the Players Theatre, then at around 12:15 p.m. walk to Muskingum Park by way of U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson's office at 246 Front St., said organizer Ben Ekelman.

