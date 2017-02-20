County has 30 days to respond to OEPA orders on sewer
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has given Washington County Commissioners until March 23 to respond to final orders to sewer Devola. If the commissioners refuse to comply with the orders, the OEPA said the case will be referred to the Ohio Attorney General's office for prosecution.
