Committees on blight, code enforcement, organize

Marietta City Council's appointed ad hoc committees for code enforcement and blight removal met for the first time Wednesday. The property code task force, made up of John Lehman, Bob Forbes, Stanley Lang Bret Allphin and Jon Grimm appointed Grimm as its chair and outlined future meetings to occur at noon on the second and fourth Friday of each month at The Galley in Marietta.

