Committees on blight, code enforcement, organize
Marietta City Council's appointed ad hoc committees for code enforcement and blight removal met for the first time Wednesday. The property code task force, made up of John Lehman, Bob Forbes, Stanley Lang Bret Allphin and Jon Grimm appointed Grimm as its chair and outlined future meetings to occur at noon on the second and fourth Friday of each month at The Galley in Marietta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 26
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC