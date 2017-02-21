Colony Short Film Festival in its 11th year
The Colony Short Film Festival marks its 11th year of showcasing local and international short films in downtown Marietta from March 2 to 4 at the historic Peoples Bank Theatre. This year's short film festival includes films from 12 states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania, as well as international submissions from Spain, France, Switzerland, Cyprus, Belgium, and Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|Feb 23
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Feb 22
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan '17
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC