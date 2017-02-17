Clothes closet expands hours

Sheri Neill, 59, and Carol Stollar, 69, both of Waterford, hang clothes at the Waterford Church of the Nazarene in preparation for Thursday's free closet from 9 to 11 a.m. JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times WATERFORD- Off the beaten path on Marquis Avenue in Waterford lies not only the fellowship of the Waterford Church of the Nazarene, but also a bi-weekly free clothing closet open to the community. "For three years this has been run as a free clothing giveaway on three to four Saturdays a year, with a luncheon," "But in December we decided to test out if opening up the closet every other week would help more people."

