Climate change: - SIts history, trends and its impact on gardens

Dr. Thomas Blaine, PhD, Associate Professor, Ohio State University, will explain the history of climate change, its current trends and outlook, and give tips on gardening practices relative to climate change on Tuesday, March 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Washington State Community College's Graham Auditorium, 710 Colegate Drive, Marietta. Blaine holds BA, Miss., and PhD degrees from the University of Kentucky and was on the graduate faculty at Texas A&M University before joining Ohio State University Extension in 1995.

