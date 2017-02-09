Civic pride still strong

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Vicki Ayers, 63, of Marietta, waves her homemade Marietta sign to show support and love for Marietta at the Small Business Revolution watch party at the Marietta-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau Thursday morning. Thirty-three crestfallen faces of local business owners and residents took in disappointing news Thursday before the sun rose, but by the time its rays hit the fresh snow covering Marietta, a resolve to keep the momentum of small business support growing had bloomed.

