Blues Comp-Ray Fuller
The Blues, Jazz and Folk Music Society will host its 25th annual River City Ohio Blues Competition Friday and Saturday at the Lafayette Hotel in downtown Marietta. A total of 12 local and regional blues acts are competing for the chance to perform in an international blues competition.
