Around town

Belpre Heights United Methodist Church, 720 Clement Ave. will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Everyone is welcome. St. Paul's Evangelical Church will be presenting 13 weekly GriefShare seminars beginning Feb. 21 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Feb. 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the parish hall , 401 Fifth St., Marietta.

