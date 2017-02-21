Ag Night training session on Thursday
The Career Center's Adult Technical Training AgriBusiness Planning and Analysis program and the Ohio State University Extension are sponsoring a three-hour training session geared toward the local farm community and their needs. The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Career Center campus in Marietta and is free to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie Sallee (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|Earl
|4
|Missing Girl - Elora Guthrie
|Wed
|Deb42
|2
|Police dog set to be sold at auction despite it... (Jan '16)
|Feb 17
|Mans best friend
|4
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 26
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC