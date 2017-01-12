Women Unite
A large crowd turned out for an event held Sunday to show support for a local group planning on taking a bus trip to Washington D.C. this weekend. A group of 55 people will be traveling on one of several buses to the nation's capital to participate in the Women's March on Washington.
