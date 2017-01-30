Wintry Winter?
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Tom Sharretts, 65, of Marietta, heads down Sixth Street in Marietta during Monday's chilly, snowy weather. Though a little of the white stuff made its way to the ground this week, Marietta has avoided any major snow events about halfway through the winter.
