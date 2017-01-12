Winter Crisis & HEAP Program continue...

Winter Crisis & HEAP Program continues in the region

The primary purpose of the Winter Crisis program is to provide energy assistance to income-eligible households that are threatened with disconnection, have already had service disconnected; need to establish new service, or pay to transfer service; or in the case of bulk fuel customers, only have 25 percent or less of the tank's fuel capacity at hand. Households that use firewood as their main heating source and have a low supply on hand, may qualify to have firewood delivered to their residence.

