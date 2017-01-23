Welfare League helps out
Twenty-nine organizations in the community received grants valued at $52,500 provided by the Marietta Welfare League during the Grant Recipients Reception at the Betsey Mills Club on Tuesday afternoon. Since 1929, the Marietta Welfare League has been giving back to the community by donating more than $1 million for the last 90 years.
