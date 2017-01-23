Warren High School students testify to the benefits of mock trials

Photo by Janelle Patterson Warren High School students Joe Allen, 16, left, of Coolville, and William Christian, 18, right, of Vincent, represent the mock plaintiff at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Photo by Janelle Patterson Marietta Assistant Law Director Catherine Reynolds, from left, Washington County Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Kerenyi and Marietta Assistant Law Director Dan Everson preside over mock trials Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.