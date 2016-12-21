Volunteers help prepare downtown for competition committee

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Duncan Segrest, 43, of Parkersburg, left, and his daughter Beth, 22, right, remove a candy cane from a lamp post in front of Bricker and Eckler Monday. Monday's misty morning played host to 17 volunteers joining Marietta Main Street president Sarah Arnold for downtown cleanup to put Marietta in the best light for a national competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.