Volunteers help prepare downtown for competition committee
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Duncan Segrest, 43, of Parkersburg, left, and his daughter Beth, 22, right, remove a candy cane from a lamp post in front of Bricker and Eckler Monday. Monday's misty morning played host to 17 volunteers joining Marietta Main Street president Sarah Arnold for downtown cleanup to put Marietta in the best light for a national competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC