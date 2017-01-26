Together through music
PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Members of the new ukulele choir at Christ United Methodist Church in Marietta practice strumming on their instruments Wednesday evening at the church. Pastor Don Archer wants to bring a taste of Hawaii to the Mid-Ohio Valley through Hawaiian shirts and strumming ukuleles.
