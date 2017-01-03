Three McDonough Scholars selected for Jepson Cambridge Program
Johnson, along with fellow McDonough Scholars Makenzie McAfee and Emily Vigue , will get an early glimpse of law school as they have been selected to participate in the University of Richmond's Jepson Cambridge Program. Marietta has been sending students to the five-week summer program to study at Emmanuel College, Cambridge University, for the past five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|11 hr
|wimpy
|1
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC