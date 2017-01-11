Three arrested in Secret Santa theft
Three people allegedly responsible for the theft of toys from Washington-Morgan Community Action's Secret Santa campaign in November have been arrested. Two BMX bicycles, one Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles big wheel tricycle, two skateboards, four Little People toy scene sets, one toy guitar, one set of roller blades, three RCA computer tablets, several Barbie dolls, Wii video games, a tea set, a Layla Loopsie doll and several other small items were stolen from the campaign's storage room at the former Tractor Supply Company building in the Frontier Shopping Center on Nov. 29. Kory Lee Cutright, 26, of 731 Glendale Road, Apt.
