Red Tent Retreat Saturday
Saturday will be a celebration of women across the United States, from the Women's March on Washington to the Red Tent Retreat right here in Marietta. The first Red Tent Retreat at the Lafayette Hotel will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature several stations for women to take a break and give themselves a gift of relaxation.
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 6
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
