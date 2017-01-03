Purse auction to benefit United Way

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times Amanda Haney-Cech, coordinator for the auction, organizes the purses on Friday afternoon that will be sold at the purse auction hosted by United Way on Thursday. Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade, DKNY, BCBG, Ralph Lauren and Vineyard Vines are just some of the name brands to be featured at the first purse auction hosted by United Way of Washington County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.