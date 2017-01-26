Proctor-Arnold
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Daniel and Theresa Proctor of Fleming, and the granddaughter of Joe and Barb Proctor and the late Thelma Binegar and William Brooker. She is a 2012 graduate of Warren High School and received her bachelor of science in nursing from Capital University in 2016.
