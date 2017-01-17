Prison time in theft, drug cases

A Little Hocking man was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday in Common Pleas Judge Mark Kerenyi's court for three separate cases involving property theft and drugs. Weston C. Hickman, 24, of 721 Old River Road, Little Hocking, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony, petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, and burglary, a third-degree felony, in exchange for the state to drop two other felony charges.

