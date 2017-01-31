PioPitch for aspiring entrepreneurs returns Feb. 2 at in Thomas Hall 124
PioPitch, a venue for local established and aspiring entrepreneurs to present their experiences and ideas, returns to Marietta College on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Thomas 124. Michael Bond, founder of Spoken AAC, and Courtney Knoch, owner of Silver Linings, will speak about their experiences in starting a local business, and answer questions from the audience.
