Photo by Hanson Enhancements of Matt and Ricci Bailey's wedding in October 2016.
From sunrise to sunset on a wedding day so many faces, details and well wishes zoom by that the day can become a blur. Recent brides Ricci Bailey, 25, of Marietta, and Paige Smith, 25, of Parkersburg, shared their tips for moments not to miss on the big day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Thu
|Wimpy
|6
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC