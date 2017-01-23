Parent alleges abuse by hoops coach
Nearly a month after the incident, Marietta resident Ryan Herb, 39, came forward to the Marietta City Schools Board of Education during their regular meeting Monday evening to tell them his 13-year-old daughter was physically and verbally assaulted by her basketball coach Shawna Daugherty. "The worst thing you can do to a child is make them feel as if they don't have value," Herb told the board that his daughter, Camille, was grabbed, violently thrown into a chair and then told she had lost the game.
