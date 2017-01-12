Ohio River swells, but freezing rain rivets attention

The Ohio River is expected to crest on Sunday below flood stage following freezing rain forecast to sweep through the Valley, according to the National Weather Service. According to an alert from the National Weather Service on Friday, the freezing rain advisory will be in effect from late Friday evening into Saturday, ending at 4 p.m. The impact of freezing rain results in slippery roads and ice on bridges and overpasses.

