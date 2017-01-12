Ohio River swells, but freezing rain rivets attention
The Ohio River is expected to crest on Sunday below flood stage following freezing rain forecast to sweep through the Valley, according to the National Weather Service. According to an alert from the National Weather Service on Friday, the freezing rain advisory will be in effect from late Friday evening into Saturday, ending at 4 p.m. The impact of freezing rain results in slippery roads and ice on bridges and overpasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or...
|Jan 6
|wimpy macho1
|4
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC