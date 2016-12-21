Oh baby, baby

JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Brittany Flesher, 29, of Paden City, W.Va., wishes her newborn daughter Charlotte Adelina Fisher happy New Year Monday. Celebrating the new year with one last present from 2016, the Flesher family welcomed their little bundle of joy as the final baby of the year Saturday.

