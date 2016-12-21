Oh baby, baby
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times Brittany Flesher, 29, of Paden City, W.Va., wishes her newborn daughter Charlotte Adelina Fisher happy New Year Monday. Celebrating the new year with one last present from 2016, the Flesher family welcomed their little bundle of joy as the final baby of the year Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Marietta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09)
|Dec 29
|Not a family friend
|38
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Nov '16
|Joey Bidenoffer
|3
|Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink
|Nov '16
|Qwertyyou122
|3
|Trooper accused of misusing police database for...
|Oct '16
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|parking nazi (Dec '15)
|Oct '16
|Pay up
|2
|Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15)
|Oct '16
|Tabitha
|3
|Marietta Memorial Hospital CEO
|Oct '16
|compensator
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marietta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC