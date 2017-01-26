New stop for - go' bus

Public transportation to Ohio's urban centers will be at a more central access point as of Feb. 7 when the GoBus will officially move its stop to the front of the Armory on Front Street. Removing two street parking spaces to put in place a bus stop in front of the Armory, Marietta city administration, Washington-Morgan Community Action and administrators of the GoBus hope the change will better coordinate passage for locals needing reliable transit for medical, pleasure and education trips.

