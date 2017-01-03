New Mat's water
JANELLE PATTERSON The Marietta Times John Felton, water/wastewater operator, tests for chlorine in a New Matamoras water line Tuesday. NEW MATAMORAS-New Matamoras residents will experience a break in water service today, weather permitting, as the contractors working with the village's water and wastewater department connect new water lines throughout the municipality.
