Nationwide protest on MC campusBy Janelle Patterson The Marietta Times [email protected] Marietta College hosted one of 726 theater "brave spaces" Thursday as its theater department and local residents participated in the launch of the national promotion of inclusion and awareness. At 5:30 p.m. in each time zone across the country, members of the theater community from Broadway to regional theaters, high schools, colleges and community theaters came together to launch The Ghostlight Project by simultaneously lighting flashlights, the sides of buildings and spotlights as a signal of solidarity.

