15 min ago

James Morgan and Megan Gossett of Marietta announce the birth of their daughter, Destiny Rayne Morgan. She was born at 9:21 a.m. Nov. 29, 2016 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Comments made yesterday: 32,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,648,743

