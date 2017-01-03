MC music project earns recognition

MC music project earns recognition

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

The Marietta College Department of Music has been awarded the Leader in Residence project for the 2016-2017 school year. The project now branded, BRICK STREET BASH: Arts and Creativity Begin on Putnam Street, will culminate with an all day free public event in downtown Marietta on Saturday, April 22. The Leader in Residence is Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marietta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Anyone Know My Friend Tara Grinstead in or... Tue wimpy 1
jeffrey g enlow (Jul '09) Dec 29 Not a family friend 38
Vote for Donald J Trump Nov '16 Joey Bidenoffer 3
Jeff Kelley of Kelley ink Nov '16 Qwertyyou122 3
News Trooper accused of misusing police database for... Oct '16 They cannot kill ... 4
parking nazi (Dec '15) Oct '16 Pay up 2
News Wolf Creek haunted corn maze (Apr '15) Oct '16 Tabitha 3
See all Marietta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marietta Forum Now

Marietta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marietta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Marietta, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC