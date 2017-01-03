MC music project earns recognition
The Marietta College Department of Music has been awarded the Leader in Residence project for the 2016-2017 school year. The project now branded, BRICK STREET BASH: Arts and Creativity Begin on Putnam Street, will culminate with an all day free public event in downtown Marietta on Saturday, April 22. The Leader in Residence is Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council.
