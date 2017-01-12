Marietta panel focuses on suicide war...

Marietta panel focuses on suicide warning signs, healing

In the wake of painful news shared last weekend of a Marietta teen's suicide, 80 people gathered in the Marietta High School auditorium Thursday night in the hopes of learning how to help the community heal. Tyler Michael Beckett, 16, of Marietta, took his life Friday at his home.

